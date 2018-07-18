3 Things WWE Could Do With Hulk Hogan

Close to a new deal

Hulk Hogan parted ways with WWE back in 2015 after a recording was leaked which featured Hogan making racial remarks.

Hulk Hogan was removed from his hosting job on WWE Tough Enough, had all merchandise and articles about him on WWE's official website taken down, was not mentioned on WWE TV and had most of his WWE Network content removed, with the exception of pay-per-views and TV tapings he appeared on and his Unreleased Collectors series DVD.

Now, after three years, a couple of lawsuits, negative media and a lot of apologizing, Hulk Hogan has finally been welcomed back into the WWE family. As of this writing Hogan has not signed a new WWE contract, nor has the rest of his Network content been put back on the WWE Network, but he has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame, and has made an apology to the entire WWE locker room, while being backstage at WWE's Extreme Rules event.

So this leaves us the question of what happens next? Will WWE bring him back, and if so, what could they do with him? Well, here are in my opinion, WWE's top three best options.

#3 Becoming An Ambassador

Now receiving standing ovations

Hulk Hogan made a huge mistake back in 2015.

If everything he has done in these past three years has thought us anything about him, it's that he has learned his lesson. Hogan now has a better view on how and when to speak about who, and how to better view things he is not particularly happy about.

WWE and Hulk Hogan now have the opportunity to put what Hulk has learned to good use, and that is to be a goodwill Ambassador for WWE. Hulk spoke of such topics at the Boys and Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame last May, where he received a standing ovation for his speech, and he is also said to have gotten a great ovation from the majority of the WWE locker room and staff after his apology speech backstage at WWE Extreme Rules.

WWE could now have Hogan make appearances at events, as well as colleges and schools, where he can continue to turn this big negative into a better positive.

