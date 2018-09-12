3 Things WWE Could Do With Jonathan Coachman

Could be useful

As announced by WWE this past Monday, this week's episode of WWE RAW saw Renee Young takeover from Jonathan Coachman full-time. Coach will now be taking over of some of Renee's former duties, such as hosting pay-per-view Kickoff pre-shows, starting with WWE Hell in A Cell this Sunday. Ever since he returned to WWE, Coach's announcing had received some criticism from many fans.

While Coach has sent his congratulations to Renee, I'm sure this is certainly a blow for him as he had only returned to WWE and announcing on RAW last January. Coach left WWE (and Smackdown as an announcer) back in 2008 for a job with ESPN but had been hoping to eventually return to WWE over the past few years.

Now that Coach has been removed as an announcer on RAW, do WWE have any other use for him, other than pay-per-view pre-shows? I think so, and that he would be perfectly suited for one of the following.

#3 Joining The Smackdown Live Announce Team

Wouldn't be his first time

Before Jonathan Coachman left WWE for ESPN back in 2008, he had spent his last three months working as a colour commentator on Smackdown, next to Michael Cole and replacing JBL, who had just returned to the ring on RAW.

Coach had been tempted to join ESPN for a while before he left WWE, but couldn't decide if he should stay or go. However, although it was a promotion, it was this move to Smackdown that would eventually make it an easy decision for him. Vince McMahon wasn't happy with how Coach was doing on Smackdown and didn't like the interaction between he and Michael Cole.

Coach received a lot of flack from Vince through his headset and on one occasion, had his announcing abilities verbally blasted by MVP during a guest commentary spot, on orders from Vince. That is why it was so surprising when it was announced that Coach would be returning to the flagship show RAW, upon returning to WWE.

I believe Coach should be given another chance to prove himself on Smackdown, as it would have been a better fit for him to return to, to begin with. Although I do enjoy Corey Graves, I believe he should stay on just RAW, because WWE wants us to believe that RAW and Smackdown are feuding with each other, and thus it doesn't make sense to have one announcer work for both. I think Corey should be replaced, and for a little while at least, have it be by Coach to see if he can do any better on the blue brand.

