3 Things WWE Could Do With Kevin Owens

David Cullen
Top 5 / Top 10
937   //    04 Sep 2018, 01:08 IST

What's next?

As entertaining as Owens is, he has not been used to the best of his abilities since making the move from SmackDown to RAW back in April. Since then, he has mostly feuded with Braun Strowman and was mostly used to put over the 'Monster Among Men'.As seen on last week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, a frustrated Kevin Owens announced that he was quitting.

Now, of course, Kevin hasn't actually quit WWE, and this is the beginning of a new angle for him. So the big question is, what happens next?

And now with partner and best friend Sami Zayn on the shelf for the rest of the year, KO has even less options on RAW. So what should WWE do with him next? Well, here are, in my opinion, the best three options.

#3 Becoming a Paul Heyman guy

A dream team

For the foreseeable future, Brock Lesnar is finished with WWE. While no one seems to be missing him yet, someone who many are already missing is his agent, Paul Heyman.

Apparently, WWE are interested in keeping Heyman around on TV, and I can't think of a better way to do so then to give him a new client, and who better on the current roster than Kevin Owens?

I think Kevin and Paul would play very well off of each other, and provide many excellent and hysterical promos together. And while Paul hasn't always struck gold with clients, anytime he has been associated with someone who is already a former World Champion, has always worked out really well for that superstar.

There were actually some rumors last week that this is a partnership that could have possibly happened, but it has since been disputed as having never been planned at any point.


David Cullen
Opinion: What WWE should do with Kevin Owens
10 "Emotional Storylines" For Kevin Owens When He Returns...
5 ways in which Kevin Owens could return to WWE
5 Shocking Ways Kevin Owens Could Return To WWE And Save...
5 Things that can happen in the Braun Strowman - Kevin...
5 times Vince McMahon and WWE hinted Kevin Owens is the...
Opinion: How WWE should book Kevin Owens' return
Opinion: WWE should go all in with Kevin Owens
What if WWE gives Kevin Owens the CM Punk push?
WWE News: Kevin Owens Quits WWE On Monday Night Raw?
