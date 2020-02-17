3 things WWE could have done differently at NXT TakeOver: Portland (February 16, 2020)

NXT never disappoints

WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland, just like every other NXT TakeOver event, was a brilliant watch from start to finish. There were memorable moments created, and we saw some incredible wrestling matches.

The Broserweights have been crowned the new NXT Tag Team Champions as they defeated the Undisputed Era, while Tommaso Ciampa lost to Adam Cole, thanks to Johnny Gargano's turn on his former DIY partner.

Before all of that happened, Finn Balor got the better of Gargano, while Dakota Kai, assisted by Raquel Gonzalez, defeated Tegan Nox. Furthermore, Rhea Ripley - quite expectedly, successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against Bianca Belair, but The Nightmare was attacked by Charlotte Flair who announced that she has accepted Ripley's challenge for WrestleMania 36.

Despite all of the good things we saw on Sunday night, here we are going to suggest three things WWE could have done differently at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

#3 The way Dakota Kai won

Dakota Kai won her match against Tegan Nox in what was an incredible bout, but the match could have ended in a better way. We all know Kai has been brilliant since her heel turn and has been picking up wins consistently, but most of those wins have come through her heelish methods.

Maybe against Nox, it would have been better if Kai won clean and was not aided by Raquel Gonzalez. Furthermore, Gonzalez was involved in a huge botch as her double arm Chokeslam on Nox went wrong, but thankfully The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard wasn't hurt.

However, even though the end left a sour taste, it seems Kai might have a partner.

#2 Adam Cole retaining the NXT Championship

Adam Cole no doubt has been the greatest NXT Champion ever, but was it the right decision to keep the belt on him? Cole might not get a tougher opponent than The Blackheart. Now The Panama Playboy has defeated Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, and retained his NXT Title.

So who's next? That's what one just can't think of at the moment. Maybe it would have been better to put the title on Ciampa and then let Gargano attack The Blackheart. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, so it would be interesting to see who comes up against Cole next.

#1 Johnny Gargano's turn

Is Johnny Gargano a face or a heel? The Heart of NXT has had so many changes to his character that one just can't make out what to think of him. He cost Tommaso Ciampa his NXT Championship opportunity, which means the former DIY partners will reignite their feud, and one doesn't know if that is a good decision.

No one was shocked by how the main event played out, and that's one of the biggest reasons why this shouldn't have happened. If Ciampa had won the NXT Championship, then it would have had made sense for Gargano to attack him. But now it seems The Heart of NXT might act as a heel, which means his feud with Finn Balor may be over.