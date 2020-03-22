3 things WWE could have done differently on this week's SmackDown (20th March, 2020)

A look at what happened on this week's SmackDown and how WWE could have done some things differently.

Could WWE have done better with Rob Gronkowski's debut?

What a standoff!

This week's SmackDown started slowly but picked up pace towards the end and it was a decent show, to say the least. The episode started with Rob Gronkowski, Mojo Rawley, Baron Corbin, and Elias confronting each other and the segment ended in WWE teasing a match between Elias and Corbin at WrestleMania 36.

Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak defeated Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura before Bryan challenged Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows. Then Paige announced a six-pack Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 involving Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, Dana Brooke, and Tamina.

Miz & Morrison faced Heavy Machinery and the bout ended in a DQ as Otis went berserk on the SmackDown Tag Team Champions with a steel chair. The main event saw Roman Reigns confront Goldberg but no one put their hands on one another.

Here we are going to suggest the three things WWE could have done differently on this week's episode of the Blue brand.

#3 Rob Gronkowski's debut

Fans were really looking forward to Rob Gronkowski's debut on this week's SmackDown but when it happened, it didn't feel like a big deal when it certainly should have.

From the start, it felt underwhelming. The entrance music wasn't great and Gronkowski's walk was cringeworthy. It all felt so forced and predictable. King Corbin was the one who came out and told Gronk to bow down to the King which didn't happen and Elias, with the help of Mojo Rawley, tossed Corbin out of the ring.

WWE could have done this differently as they could have easily used Gronkowski for the physical specimen that he is. Why not have him stand up to someone instead of making him look like a person who was hiding behind Elias and Rawley?

#2 Not a single Women's Match

Nikki Cross and Alexa Blis

Same as RAW this week, we didn't see a singles women's match on SmackDown which certainly left a sour taste. We haven't seen the likes of Dana Brooke, Carmella, Naomi, and Lacey Evans get much screen time and all we have seen is the presence of Bayley and Sasha Banks.

If we see the same thing week in week out, it becomes boring. Fans would love to see someone other than Bayley, Banks, and Alexa Bliss get some spotlight on the Blue brand and let's hope that happens before WrestleMania 36, especially after the six-pack Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship was announced this week.

#1 Recap of John Cena vs Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 30

Since WWE moved their shows behind closed doors, we have seen a re-run of at least one match every week which isn't ideal. During a two-hour show, if you broadcast a 20-minute match that the fans have already seen, then it is surely not going to go down very well with the WWE Universe.

Instead of this, why not give some screentime to Braun Strowman or Sheamus, who are two big-name Superstars that aren't doing anything of note at the moment. With WrestleMania 36 coming closer every week, one expects WWE to stop these recaps and find something else to entertain us with.