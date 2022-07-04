3 Things WWE could have done differently at Money in the Bank 2022

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 ended up being a mixed-bag event. The show had a few great matches that brought fans to the edge of their seats. However, some questionable booking decisions have also left a sour taste in people's mouths.

It felt like WWE took a step toward the future during Saturday's show. While Liv Morgan ended her night as the SmackDown Women's Champion courtesy of a successful cash-in on Ronda Rousey, Theory also became Mr. MITB after being included in the contest as the final member.

While the positives undoubtedly outweigh the negatives while talking about Money in the Bank 2022, there were certain things WWE could have executed in a better way. In this article, let's look at four things WWE could have done differently at Money in the Bank 2022.

#3. WWE should have included a high-flyer in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Despite having a star-studded lineup, this year's Money in the Bank ladder match suffered due to the absence of a genuine high-flyer.

The bout consisted of four heavyweights, which meant that fans were deprived of the breathtaking aerial spots they usually expect in the high-octane match. Riddle did bring some life into the contest with his athletic performance. But aside from him, no other individual got involved in any high-flying action.

The contest would have benefitted from the presence of someone like Ricochet or Mustafa Ali, who are known for pulling off thrilling mid-air maneuvers. The company should have struck a balance between acrobatic and hard-hitting superstars to make this contest as enthralling as its 2021 edition.

#2. The Street Profits should have won against The Usos

The Usos are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions

The Usos put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against The Street Profits at Money in the Bank 2022. The match turned out to be a banger, with both teams pushing each other to their limits.

After a hard-fought contest, Jimmy and Jey managed to retain their titles controversially. The elder Uso picked up the win by scoring a three-count over Montez Ford, whose shoulder was clearly above the mat.

WWE's desire to have The Usos face The Street Profits at SummerSlam seemingly prompted them to book such an ending. However, it would have been better if the creative had put the tag titles on Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins at MITB 2022.

The Usos have been at the top of the tag team division for more than a year. Since they have taken down almost all the tag teams on the blue brand, it would have made sense for them to drop their titles at last Saturday's show.

Not only would it have been a well-deserved finish for a fantabulous bout, but it would have also allowed other teams like The Viking Raiders and The New Day to enter the tag team title picture before SummerSlam.

#1. Ronda Rousey should have turned heel at Money in the Bank 2022

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 turned out to be a career-defining night for Liv Morgan. The 28-year-old dethroned Ronda Rousey as the SmackDown Women's Champion by successfully cashing in her coveted contract.

The former Riott Squad member took down The Rowdy One with a surprise roll-up after barely surviving an Ankle Lock. Many fans expected Rousey to be infuriated over Morgan for stealing away her championship.

Instead, she handed over her title to the young champion and embraced her. It looks like WWE missed a trick here by not turning Ronda Rousey heel at the premium live event.

Since returning to the company at this year's Royal Rumble, Rousey has flattered to deceive as a babyface. Her average mic skills have prevented The Rowdy One from connecting with the fans effectively.

A heel turn would have been a perfect way for the UFC Hall of Famer to rejuvenate her character. The shocking move would have established Rousey as the biggest threat on the female roster while also garnering sympathy for Liv Morgan.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far