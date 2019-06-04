3 things WWE got right on this week's Monday Night RAW and 2 things they got wrong (June 3rd, 2019)

Rollins was broken by Brock Lesnar, but the Beast didn't cash-in Money in the Bank

Another edition of WWE Monday Night RAW is in the history books and this week's show delivered a lot on the road to Super Showdown, the third pay per view in the decade-long deal between WWE and Saudi Arabia.

Not only was there an appearance by the Beast in the Bank, Brock Lesnar, but fans also caught a glimpse of the legendary Undertaker, who gave a chilling warning to Goldberg.

The show had plenty of positives during the broadcast, but not everything went according to plan.

Here are three things WWE got right on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, as well as two things that could have been a whole lot better.

#3: Got it right: Firefly Fun House continues to impress

Wyatt has won himself over with the WWE Universe, but when will he wrestle again?

When Bray Wyatt debuted the Firefly Fun House on the RAW after WrestleMania 35, there was a mixed response by the crowd.

However, over the following weeks, Wyatt's new character which is more Mr. Rogers than Charles Manson has gained a massive following, as more and more people have been taken into the Fun House.

This week was no exception, as Wyatt's bizarre personality aimed itself at a new target: Mr McMahon.

Targetting the Chairman of the board is a unique tactic, and it'll be interesting to see how the McMahon family responds as speculation continues on when the new Wyatt will have an actual match in a WWE ring, something that hasn't taken place in several, several months.

Also, using a puppet of the Chairman of WWE complete with devil horns to mock him? Don't be surprised if you see this idea pop up in AEW.

