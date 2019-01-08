×
3 things WWE got right on this week's RAW, and 2 they got wrong (January 7th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
594   //    08 Jan 2019, 12:59 IST

Ambrose punishes Rollins in their Falls Count Anywhere title match
Ambrose punishes Rollins in their Falls Count Anywhere title match

We are in a new year and a brand new episode of Monday Night RAW.

2018 was certainly a mixed year for the Red brand, with epic moments and shocking debuts, being countered by dwindling crowds and political criticism.

With the WWE openly admitting that they need to turn things around in 2019, last year ended on a huge shift in WWE, with the McMahon family once again taking control, and promising huge moments.

And this week's Monday Night RAW certainly delivered on that end, though there were some moments that didn't sit well with the fans, either due to bad booking or fans having seen the same story over and over again.

Here are three things WWE got right on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, as well as two things that could've gone a whole lot better.

#3 Got It Right: Hogan pays tribute

Hogan spoke warmly about 'Mean' Gene, who died last week aged 76.
Hogan spoke warmly about 'Mean' Gene, who died last week aged 76.

Fans have always been split on Hogan throughout his career, and this division in the WWE Universe has only grown in recent months, following Hogan's reinstatement after being fired for racist comments in 2015.

Appearing on his first RAW in over three years, Hogan entered full of life and character, though quickly dropped the act, to speak candidly on the life of his friend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund.

Speaking about those Superstars we have sadly lost, Hogan mentioned names like Andre The Giant, 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper, Mr. Perfect and the 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, all stars who were taken too soon.

Whether fans feel bringing Hogan back in this way was right or wrong, it was nice for the WWE to give Terry Bollea one last chance to say goodbye, to another old friend.

