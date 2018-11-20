3 Things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things they got wrong

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW is done and dusted and it was truly one to remember. We saw one of the company's top stars written out of the show due to injuries, as well as a very impressive elimination tag team match between 6 of RAW's biggest stars.

With Survivor Series over, the red brand was certainly in a good mood, as the show dominated, winning 6-0 on the main card in cross-branded matches, though SmackDown did pick up their sole victory on the pre-show, where the tag teams of Team Blue beat their RAW counterparts.

But now with Survivor Series in the past, the men and women look forward to WWE TLC, with matches already being announced for the December pay per view.

Here are three things that the WWE got spot on, on the November 19, 2018 episode of RAW, and two things that could've been better.

#3 Right: Raising the stakes for WWE TLC

Opening the show, the Constable, Baron Corbin was certainly in a good mood. Praising himself for RAW's success, as well as Stephanie McMahon, the duo were interrupted by Braun Strowman, who is still not seeing eye to eye with the Acting RAW General Manager.

Hoping to qualm The Monster Among Men, Stephanie McMahon promised Strowman a shot at Brock Lesnar if he wins a TLC match against the Lone Wolf, and sweetened the deal by threatening that Corbin will lose all his power should he lose.

If he wins though, not only will Strowman not face the Beast at the Royal Rumble, but Corbin will become the full-time, permanent General Manager of RAW.

With these stipulations and so much on the line, they will definitely make the final pay per view of 2018 must-see for all members of the WWE Universe.

