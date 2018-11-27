3 things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things they got wrong

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.50K // 27 Nov 2018, 14:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW is done and dusted and it was truly one to remember. We saw a huge change in the authority of the red brand, as well as not one, but two highly entertaining title matches.

With TLC looming, the men and women of Team Red certainly wanted to make an impression, with Braun Strowman still being allowed his shot at Baron Corbin, the same man who cost him the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, earlier this month.

Now on the road to Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, the pay per view is the last chance for the Superstars to dominate on pay per view in 2018, before the Royal Rumble next month and the road to WrestleMania 35.

Here are three things that the WWE got spot on, on the November 26, 2018 episode of RAW, as well as two things that could've been a whole lot better.

#3 Got It Right: TLC is back on!

Corbin will get these hands, at TLC.

Last week, a very real injury caused a change of plans of WWE TV.

After agreeing to Stephanie McMahon's demands before Survivor Series, Braun Strowman was promised a shot against Baron Corbin, with Corbin's role as RAW GM, and a shot at Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on the line.

That was until Strowman was attacked and busted open on RAW, leaving his future match against the Constable up in the air.

Fortunately, it was made clear this week that the match will still take place at TLC, which is a great start for Strowman, who is yet to be Universal Champion despite many chances.

Whilst I would like to see Corbin remain as General Manager, hopefully the Monster Among Men will seize his title shot at the pay per view.

1 / 5 NEXT