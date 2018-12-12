×
3 things WWE got right on this week's SmackDown Live, and 2 they got wrong (December 11th 2018)

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.52K   //    12 Dec 2018, 13:29 IST

Are we looking at the next WWE SmackDown Women's Champion?
Are we looking at the next WWE SmackDown Women's Champion?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live is done and dusted, and it was truly one to remember. We saw a truly epic WrestleMania rematch with two of the show's top stars, as well as some very interesting scenes featuring Shane McMahon.

With TLC looming, the men and women of team Blue certainly wanted to make an impression, with the pay per view promising some epic matches from SmackDown Live Superstars, who will no doubt be hoping to overshadow their RAW counterparts.

Now on the road to Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, the pay per view is the last chance for the superstars to dominate on pay per view in 2018, before the Royal Rumble next month, and the road to WrestleMania 35.

Here are three things the WWE got spot on in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live, as well as two things which could've been a whole lot better.

#3 Got Right: The Empress is left standing

Asuka blasts The Man with a vicious kick.
Asuka blasts The Man with a vicious kick.

The WWE Universe are just days away from seeing the first ever Women's TLC match, when three of SmackDown's top Superstars battle for the coveted Women's Championship.

But this week, Charlotte Flair and Asuka competed in a hard-fought match, a rematch of their WrestleMania encounter, which saw Flair end Asuka's undefeated streak.

Learning from her past mistakes, Asuka struck hard and fast, and surely would've won clean, if not due to the interference of Becky Lynch.

It was the Japanese sensation that had the last laugh though, as she unleashed a vicious kendo stick attack on both of her opponents.

She may have been the dark horse in Sunday's TLC match, but after tonight, we may be looking at the next SmackDown Women's Champion.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
