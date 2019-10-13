3 talking points from SmackDown this week (11 October 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

It was a great show

After a successful debut of SmackDown on Fox, the expectations were sky-high from the blue brand this week. The second episode of Friday Night SmackDown was certainly enjoyable with a couple of big matches, including a title rematch. The WWE Draft also commenced on SmackDown this week and several Superstars moved to a different brand.

The show kicked off with a blockbuster match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. While the former Shield members delivered an outstanding match, it was cut short owing to interference by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Chad Gable, who is now called 'Shorty Gable', lost to Baron Corbin, and The New Day earned a victory over The OC in a six-man tag team match.

In the main event of the night, the SmackDown Women's Title changed hands, as Bayley pinned Charlotte Flair to win the belt for the second time in her career.

Here, we will discuss three major talking points from SmackDown this week.

#3 Kofi Kingston's push is not over

The former WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston. had a disastrous night last week when he lost the WWE Title to Brock Lesnar within a few seconds. Kingston held the title for 180 days, and he certainly had a disappointing ending to his title reign.

Since Kingston lost in less than ten seconds, a lpt of people speculated that Kingston's push could be over. However, the former WWE Champion had a brilliant night on SmackDown this week which made it clear that WWE still has big plans for Kingston.

The New Day faced The OC in a tag team match on SmackDown. It was definitely a good match, and the New Day were victorious after Kofi Kingston picked up the win for his team by pinning the United States Champion, AJ Styles.

Kingston made a big statement on the blue brand, as he pinned 'The Phenomenal One'. If the New Day get drafted to RAW next week, they could have a fantastic rivalry with The OC, and Kingston could turn out to be the next challenger for AJ Styles.

