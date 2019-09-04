3 Things WWE made clear on this week's Firefly Fun House episode on Raw

The Firefly Fun House

The first episode of Raw for the month of September took place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland and it is fair to say, the show was absolutely brilliant. It set many things straight as far as Clash Of Champions is concerned.

The King of the Ring tournament quarter-finals took place on the show. Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander, while the match between Samoa Joe and Ricochet ended in a tie, setting up a triple threat match between Corbin, Joe, and Ricochet for the KOTR semi-final.

Also, Styles intervened in the contract signing between Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship; that angle led to a brawl between the OC, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler, and the Raw Tag Team Champions.

Moreover, Bayley aided her former partner, Sasha Banks, as she turned heel and hit Becky Lynch with multiple chair shots.

Furthermore, the best thing about the show was the three-minute episode of the Firefly Fun House. Many questions regarding The Fiend were addressed in the episode and in this piece, we are going to take a look at the three things WWE made clear through this week's Firefly Fun House:

#3 Vince McMahon is thoroughly invested in this character

Bray Wyatt shows Vince McMahon the money

You would have obviously seen the character that imitates Vince McMahon in the Firefly Fun House, the one with a tie and two devilish horns.

Recently, rumors broke out that Bray Wyatt will face either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at Hell in the Cell. On the episode, Wyatt addressed those rumors when the character that plays Vince started screaming at him for leaking the above information.

What Wyatt did afterward was the most hilarious part of the show. He showed Vince the money he has been making through his character and that shut the mouth of the boss, indicating that all Vince cares about is money.

The fact that Vince allowed the above scenario to take place on the Firefly Fun House tells you how much creative freedom he has given to Wyatt and how highly he rates this character.

The Fiend is the hottest thing in WWE right now. It is only fair that Wyatt gets the full backing of the boss on this.

