3 Things WWE made clear through Bayley's heel turn

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 718 // 04 Sep 2019, 22:48 IST

This week on Raw, the biggest talking point was the heel turn of Bayley in the main event. The Huggable One aided her former tag team partner Sasha Banks, as both of them unloaded on Becky Lynch.

On SmackDown Live, Bayley explained her actions saying that she is still Sasha's best friend and what she did was done to help The Boss. After that, Charlotte Flair took the beating from Sasha and Bayley, being the recipient of multiple chair shots.

This heel turn wasn't seen coming by many WWE fans; this has surely shaken up the SmackDown Women's roster. Vince McMahon has really pulled the rabbit out of the hat through this decision.

Right now, on both brands, the four horsewomen are involved in the top-tier feuds. Bayley will face Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash Of Champions, while Becky will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Banks. Their dominance does not seem temporary by any stretch of imagination.

In this piece though, we are going to take a look at the three things WWE made clear through the Huggable One's heel turn:

#3 Charlotte Flair mawy be turning face

We all know how much Vince hates seeing a face vs face or heel vs heel clash. Currently, both Flair and Bayley are working as heels; considering that the latter has recently turned heel, The Queen could turn face.

We still have one week to go for Clash Of Champions. We could possibly see a face turn from Charlotte next week on SmackDown. Also, her face turn would make a lot of sense as she could use some fresh elements to her character.

For far too long she has been playing a heel. If the face turn happens, it will be a welcome change for The Queen.

