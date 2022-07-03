3 Things the WWE Money in the Bank crowd liked, 2 they didn't

Money in the Bank 2022 emanated from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and this writer was in attendance.

With two Money in the Bank ladder matches, two women's championship matches, and a tag team title match, the crowd was pumped heading into the venue.

With the excitement in the air, let's look at three things the Las Vegas crowd liked and two things they didn't.

#3 Liked: Liv Morgan wins (and cashes in) the Women's Money in the Bank contract

Liv Morgan had fans on her side from the moment she made her entrance. While fans cheered for the usual favorites like Becky Lynch and Asuka, the former Riott Squad was continuously supported throughout the match.

The crowd erupted when she finally grabbed the briefcase and pulled it down. Some sections even started a "You Deserve It" chant.

After Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship, Liv rushed to cash her briefcase. After she defeated Rousey to become the new champion, the "You Deserve It" chants were even louder, and fans loved the moment. Liv Morgan stole Money in the Bank 2022.

#2 Didn't Like: Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey put Natalya in the Ankle Lock.

While the wrestling in the SmackDown Women's Championship match wasn't bad by any means, the crowd seemed a little tired. Much of that has to do with The previous Usos vs. Street Profits match being a fantastic match.

The match seemed to suffer from a large majority of the crowd not being fans of either performer. The fact that both performers are more mat-based technical wrestlers may have contributed to the lack of interest.

Again, the match wasn't horrible, but its placement on the card seemed to cause it to be a low point for the fans.

#2 Liked: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The majority of the crowd supported The Street Profits in their MITB match.

Street Profits and The Usos battled for the latter's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a 23-minute classic. All four competitors gave their all with many impressive moves and false finishes.

The crowd was on their toes for the majority of the match. The fans were clearly behind the Street Profits, and when the camera showed that Ford's shoulder was not on the mat, the crowd let out a loud boo.

With just six bouts on the card, the placement added to the excellent fan reception of the match.

#1 Didn't Like: Theory

The crowd is not a fan of Theory.

Theory is many things; the youngest United States Champion ever, the youngest Money in the Bank winner, and the hand-picked protege of Vince McMahon. He's also a perfect heel, and it was showcased throughout the entire night.

During the United States Championship match, the crowd was definitely pro-Bobby Lashley, but they were also very anti-Theory.

When Adam Pearce announced the eighth competitor in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, fans were clamoring about whether it was John Cena, Cody Rhodes, or even Baron Corbin.

When Theory came out, the crowd erupted in boos. When he won, it was even worse. The heel has heat with the fans, and WWE has been using that for months, but it's clear the fans in attendance wanted nothing to do with Theory.

Liked: Riddle

Riddle always gets a warm welcome when WWE comes to Las Vegas. The Original Bro was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, but has been billed from Las Vegas since his UFC days.

When Riddle comes home, the crowd is behind him 100%. However, at Money in the Bank, it was more than just a hometown welcome; the fans wanted Riddle to win.

Each time Riddle climbed the ladder, fans got out of their seats and hoped he'd bring down the briefcase.

Most of the love from fans is probably from his partnership with Randy Orton, but Riddle connects with the fans and has since his NXT days. It's no secret that The Original Bro is over, but in Las Vegas, he will always be one of the most beloved fan favorites.

