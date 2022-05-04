3 things WWE could be planning for the go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash 

The previous episode of SmackDown was quite eventful. The show, which was taped on April 22, 2022, saw Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair compete in the Beat the Clock "I Quit" challenge. Meanwhile, the biggest talking point of the show was WWE changing the Tag Team Championship Unification match to a non-title six-man tag team match between The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre.

With this being the final show before WrestleMania Backlash, expect WWE to go all out in hyping the upcoming premium live event when SmackDown emanates live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

WWE has already announced a Tables match between Fight Night vs. New Day for the upcoming show. On top of that, one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks, will lock horns with Shayna Baszler.

In this piece, we look at three things WWE could be planning for this Friday night.

#3. Charlotte Flair decimates Ronda Rousey on SmackDown

The previous episode of SmackDown saw Ronda Rousey defeat Charlotte Flair in the Beat the Clock "I Quit" challenge. Following her loss, a frustrated Flair went on to man-handle Drew Gulak, blaming him for her loss.

Since another poor showing will seriously undermine The Queen, expect WWE to book her strong on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Creative could have The Queen attack Ronda Rousey to send her a stern warning before their match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Truth be told, the ongoing feud between Rousey and The Queen has been hot and cold so far. However, WWE will be looking to turn the tide on the go-home episode of SmackDown.

#2. Butch helps Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeat New Day in a classic tables match

While Xavier Woods defeated Ridge Holland, Sheamus defeated Kofi Kingston last week on SmackDown. Following that, Holland went on to attack Woods, powerbombing him through the table.

Given how things unfolded, WWE has announced that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will clash against Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a Tables match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

One should not forget that Butch has nowhere to be found since his loss against Xavier Woods two weeks ago on the blue brand. However, WWE could have Butch show up this Friday night to help the duo of Sheamus and Ridge pick up a huge win.

There is no denying that this match promises to be full-on entertainment. Given the caliber of both the teams, this bout has the potential to steal the show.

#1. The Bloodline takes out Drew McIntyre backstage before laying waste to RK-Bro in the ring

The go-home episode of RAW saw the team of RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre engage in a huge brawl with The Bloodline. While there was no clear winner, things could change on the go-home episode of the blue brand.

On another note, since RK-Bro and McIntyre are favorites to win the six-man tag team match on May 8, WWE is likely to have The Bloodline stand tall against the babyfaces this Friday night.

Creative could have The Bloodline orchestrate a 3-on-1 attack on Drew McIntyre backstage. The heels could later go on to take out RK-Bro in the ring to end the show on a high.

Edited by Prem Deshpande