3 things WWE secretly told us on RAW after Double or Nothing (27 May 2019)

Avik Das

We saw a different side of Brock Lesnar

AEW took wrestling world by storm as Double or Nothing was a stellar show. Everyone was waiting to see the response of WWE. Vince McMahon's company was anticipated to deliver a great episode of the red brand but it did not reach the expectations. It was a substandard show with some lengthy segments and ordinary matches.

Baron Corbin became the number one contender of Universal Championship after overcoming Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman and The Miz. Ricochet took on Cesaro in a rematch of last week and it was certainly the best match of the night. Shane McMahon dismantled one of Roman Reigns' cousins but the Big Dog came out for rescue.

The newly crowned US Champion Rey Mysterio relinquished the belt after suffering an injury, while Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn. Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross teamed up to beat the IIconics. Moreover, Dolph Ziggler appeared on RAW and attacked Kofi Kingston. Ziggler also had a massive brawl with Xavier Woods. Brock Lesnar appeared on RAW and the Beast was highly entertaining with his Beast Box.

Here we discuss three things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night RAW this week.

#3 Lacey Evans could get a rematch at Stomping Grounds

The RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch teamed up with Nikki Cross this week. The two women faced the Women's Tag Team Champions IIconics. The Man pinned Peyton Royce to seal a victory for her team but Lacey Evans showed up after the match. It is clear that the company will extend the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans.

The Sassy Southern Belle and The Man began the rivalry after the Show of Shows. They had an intense build-up before meeting each other at Money in the Bank. Lynch defeated Evans to retain the RAW Women's Title.

The rivalry has garnered the attention of the WWE Universe. Evans is a brilliant heel who creates a nuclear heat. On the other hand, Lynch is currently a fan favourite. The Sassy Southern Belle could get a rematch for the most coveted women's prize of the red brand and the two women might lock horns at Stomping Grounds next month.

