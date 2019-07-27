×
3 things WWE should avoid in the Bray Wyatt-Finn Balor feud

Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
402   //    27 Jul 2019, 19:40 IST

How excited are you to see The Fiend in action?
How excited are you to see The Fiend in action?

A couple of weeks ago on RAW, we saw one of the most anticipated returns in recent memory when Bray Wyatt finally made his in-ring return as The Fiend to take out the former Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor.

The return took place after Balor won his match against Samoa Joe. During his post-match celebration, his music stopped weirdly and what followed was some amazing production work from the crew.

The lights went off one by one from different parts of the arena and then focused on a scary-looking Wyatt standing inside the ring, in position to deliver a Sister Abigail to Balor. This was a short yet very effective way for Wyatt to return to the ring, and we all must admit that the mask is really scary.

On last week's SmackDown, Wyatt appeared with his latest episode of Firefly Funhouse and accepted Balor's challenge for a match at SummerSlam, on behalf of the Fiend. With this being the returning match for Wyatt, and also the in-ring debut of The Fiend, all eyes are on this match.

While WWE has the freedom to run wild with this feud, but there are certain things that WWE should avoid in this feud. In this article, let's take a look at three of them.

#3 Sacrificing the Demon King at SummerSlam

Not a good idea!
Not a good idea!

SummerSlam has been the Playground of the Demon King, as Finn Balor has appeared at the Biggest Party of the Summer as his alter ego every time. As much as fans love to see the demon in action, WWE should avoid to bring him out this year.

The reason is very simple - there's no way The Fiend is losing his debut match, and one can even expect a completely dominating performance from him. While a squash match against Finn Balor would not do much harm, sacrificing the Demon King for this purpose would not be a good idea.

Finn Balor is yet to lose a match on the main roster as the Demon King, and there needs to be a much better storyline and feud than this that leads to him facing his first loss. As of now, there has been no announcement of Finn Balor appearing as the Demon King, and let's hope it stays this way.

Contact Us