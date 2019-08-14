3 things WWE should do to protect "The Fiend"

"The Fiend" is the most talked thing in professional wrestling today

A few days ago, "The Fiend" made his in-ring debut against Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2019. The entire WWE Universe was overwhelmed by the brilliance of Bray Wyatt's newest gimmick. Social media was flooded with praise for Wyatt and WWE on creating almost a perfect character. Many fans have described the Fiend's entrance as one of the greatest of all-time.

Everything about The Fiend was perfect - the spooky entrance with the lantern, in-ring psychology and the perfect outro. As expected, The Fiend defeated his SummerSlam opponent in no time with a Mandible Claw.

WWE deserves a lot of credit for backing Bray Wyatt on this experimental gimmick. If everything goes well, The Fiend may become an iconic character. However, there are a few things that WWE should refrain from to protect The Fiend. In this slideshow, we will take a look at a few things WWE should do to protect The Fiend.

#3. Continue Bray Wyatt's involvement in the creative control of Firefly Fun House

Bray Wyatt is actively involved in the creative process of Firefly Fun House.

In WWE, not many wrestlers can boast of having creative control of their gimmicks. However, according to Jason Baker, director of Firefly Fun House, Bray Wyatt is involved in pitching him the ideas related to Firefly Fun House. During an appearance on Busted Open, Baker said that Wyatt was the brainchild and texts him pitching in ideas.

Wrestlers must have a bit of creative freedom to enjoy their work. Wyatt, along with his team, created one of the best characters in modern-day wrestling. Thus, WWE should proceed to have Wyatt on board and get constant inputs from the former "Face of Fear". Else, Firefly Fun House could become another flash in the pan.

