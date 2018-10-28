3 things WWE should make happen at Evolution

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 695 // 28 Oct 2018, 12:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Evolution is the key!

WWE Evolution comes to us this Sunday, and this show is the first ever women's only pay-per-view. The company has tried everything in its capacity to sell the show, including making some unforgettable matches.

One such match that has caught everyone's attention is Trish Stratus versus Alexa Bliss, and the company added more value to the show by adding Mickie James and Lita to the encounter. This match has become a selling point for the show.

The company tried to add more value by adding their most coveted title on Monday nights, the Raw Women's Championship, to the show. While the show boasts of many other storylines, the match between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella is the highlight of the show, due to this promo below.

This savage promo added more credibility to the lethargic storyline that we thought we would witness between Nikki Bella and the current Raw women's champion. Ronda Rousey wasn't considered great on the mic until this promo, and after this promo, the stakes are higher for the coveted title on Monday nights.

This isn't the only title being defended at this women's only pay-per-view, because the blue and yellow brands have their titles on the line at the show as well. With the Mae Young Classic's final match also taking place at the show, lets find out what 3 things could make the show more interesting.

#3 Tamina Snuka wins the Battle Royal

Fly high!

Tamina Snuka made a return to WWE programming recently, and while Nia Jax has been on the show as well as WWE TV for a longer duration of time and held the women's championship, the high flyer must make an impact by flying high towards success by winning this Battle Royal.

Tamina Snuka has been on red and blue brands, and also worked as an assistant to AJ Lee, but she has never gotten the opportunity she deserves. It is about time she gets credit for her hard work.

1 / 3 NEXT