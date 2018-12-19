3 things WWE told us subtly on Smackdown Live (18-Dec-2018)

Smackdown Live looked fresh and was indeed a good show where a lot happened at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. After announcing that Paige is moving to some other role, Shane O'Mac let Mr. McMahon run the business with matches between Asuka and Naomi and The Miz teaming with Mandy Rose against the team of MMC Winners R-Truth and Carmella.

While it may not appease some fans as they weren't expecting these changes, the fact that Vince McMahon is running the shows, things shall be better in weeks to come. This also gave us an idea that something big is going to happen between the McMahon family, and as we have seen in the past, it could very well be a match between Triple H and Shane McMahon down the line.

I highlighted it during the previous article, and believe that WWE is planning something huge which pertains to the feud within the family along with other things. As for Smackdown Live, let's look at what the company told us subtly on Tuesday Nights:

#1 The Miz and Mandy Rose will replace R-Truth and Carmella

Even before readers start questioning my intent about promoting The Miz and Mandy Rose, let me affirm that I believe these two have a great future and also the skill set to perform well.

Mandy Rose has been getting a lot of attention from WWE Universe and Officials and is definitely going to get the push as time rolls on. On the other hand, The Miz is the most amazing thing on any show that he is a part of. The two coming together seems like a perfect pair for the next season of Mixed Match Challenge, and they do have a lot to offer than the stale approach of R-Truth and Carmella's character.

The 7-second dance break is one aspect that has started feeling stale, and unless the MMC winners re-invent their character, this story shall shift to The Miz and Mandy Rose taking their spot at the Royal Rumble.

