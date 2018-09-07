Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Things you probably missed this week in WWE 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.82K   //    07 Sep 2018, 18:44 IST

It was a stacked week of wrestling action in WWE
There was a lot of action on both Raw and SmackDown this week as the build-up to Hell in a Cell remained the main topic of conversation for the two main roster brands, but whilst there were a lot of angles and hints that WWE wanted the WWE Universe to pick up on, there were a few that probably managed to slip under the radar.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Sometimes WWE stars add in their own things throughout matches just to add to the overall show, but sometimes these things are missed. Unlike botches that many of the WWE Universe pick up on throughout the show, these are the things that weren't done wrong but they certainly left the WWE Universe questioning why they happened in the first place.

#3 Finn Balor, what are you doing?

It was a rough week for Finn Balor
Monday Night Raw was definitely a stacked episode but in the midst of the brawls that took place involving The Shield, Finn Balor was stuck in the middle. Finn headed to the ring to attack The Shield at the beginning of the show and had to be neutralized by Dean Ambrose before he would later go on to face his "friend" Braun Strowman.

Braun's heel turn means that he and the Irish star are no longer friends, which is why they continued to attack Balor to send a message at the end of the match, but why did The Shield save him? Balor was against them at the beginning of the show and has shown over the past few weeks that he dislikes Roman Reigns so why would the trio make the decision to come back and save him from the numbers game when he was happy to be a part of it a few hours earlier?

Phillipa Marie
