3-time champion to betray Bianca Belair and help Meta Girls win the WWE tag team title? Exploring the possibility

Bianca Belair and Naomi are set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship soon against NXT's Meta Girls. However, the champions seem to have to worry about their gold and challengers and a familiar face.

In November 2024, Jade Cargill was brutally attacked backstage on SmackDown, causing her to miss out on Survivor Series: WarGames, television time, and defending the Women's Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair. Fortunately for The EST of WWE, Naomi stepped up to defend the title with her in the absence of the former AEW TBS Champion. However, Jade can make her presence known on the January 28 episode of NXT and cost the duo the gold.

It has been rumored for a while, even when Cargill was initially attacked, that The Glow was behind the attack. She has continuously denied these claims, even telling Belair that none of those accusations were real. However, Jade may know the truth and reveal that Naomi was the attacker, but Belair won't be completely innocent.

The two-time Women's Tag Team Champion can reason that although Naomi was the attacker, Bianca Belair quickly replaced her with another person and paired up instead of relinquishing the title while she was recovering.

Who does Bianca Belair think attacked Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown?

Despite many fans and fellow stars accusing Naomi of perpetrating Jade's attack, Bianca remains firm on trusting her current partner. Therefore, she has pointed the blame to someone else.

During a backstage interview on SmackDown last month, Bianca thanked The Glow for having her back, and despite their plans to move forward, they won't forget what happened to Cargill. Belair also blamed rivals Candice LeRae, Nia Jax, and Tiffany Stratton as the suspects.

"Naomi showed up. She stepped up. She had my back, made sure we could keep these titles in. I know we gotta move forward with just me and you, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to forget what happened to Jade cause I know one of them did it. I know it was either Candice, Nia, or Tiffany. So, I know you gonna be with me to help keep fighting until we find out who did it," Belair said.

It remains to be seen what will happen next to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair once the former returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

