3-time champion to make a massive comeback on RAW next week? Exploring the possibility 

The most recent episode of Monday Night RAW from the Ball Arena in Denver witnessed some interesting matches and segments. These developments on the red brand will be crucial as the promotion heads towards the Bad Blood Premium Live Event in October.

One such segment that took place on the Monday night show could lead towards the return of a massive WWE Superstar next week. The returning star is Natalya and potentially her comeback could even lead to a potential match at Bad Blood.

Last night, after Shayna Baszler defeated Zelina Vega, The Pure Fusion Collective began assaulting Vega until the LWO member was saved by Lyra Valkyria. The former NXT Women's Champion helped even the odds and was later spotted talking to Vega backstage.

In their conversation, Valkyria and Vega spoke about stepping up to The Pure Fusion Collective despite being short in numbers. However, that's when Valkyria told Vega RAW is in Calgary, Canada next week, and that she has an idea. This statement by Valkyria could lead to the return of Natalya.

For those unaware, Natalya has been absent from WWE programming since she wrestled Izzi Dame on the June 4th edition of NXT. Hence, the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW could be the perfect destination for a Natalya return as she is from Calgary, Canada.

A 26-year-old wrestling star recently called RAW Superstar Natalya her wrestling mom

Natalya has been involved with professional wrestling since the year 2000, and she made it to WWE in 2007. Since then, the Canadian has been an indispensable part of the promotion and has collected a lot of experience. She is often spotted using her experience to guide younger wrestlers in the company.

Recently, 26-year-old wrestler, Lola Vice, called Natalya her wrestling mom. During an appearance on The Mark Moses Show, Vice was asked about competing against Natalya. She answered:

"That was incredible. Natalya put in a good fight. She brought it. She's a legend. I respect her. Thankfully, I got the win that day and was able to knock her out. That is a memory I'll take with me forever. I think of Natalya as like my wrestling mom. I just pick her brain and ask her so many questions. She is so knowledgeable amazing and talented. Fighting her was a dream come true because I used to see her on Total Divas. It was full circle for me. I'm glad I got to experience this with her."

For those unaware, Natalya wrestled Lola Vice on two occasions. On the first occasion, the Monday Night RAW Superstar registered a victory, whereas the second occasion saw Vice win. It will be interesting to see when Natalya returns and treats fans to some more brilliant matches.

