3-time Champion thanks Vince McMahon for his singles push and character change in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon might no longer be a part of WWE, but his role in elevating many wrestlers can't be understated. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Brian Kendrick credited the former WWE CEO for altering his gimmick and giving him a singles push in 2008.

Kendrick was predominantly a tag team wrestler, winning the tag team championship twice with Paul London before their split. The former Cruiserweight Champion recalled being frustrated with his creative direction as he desired more screen time as a solo performer.

Brian Kendrick revealed that he had conversations with Vince McMahon, who advised him to ally with a physically imposing wrestler on TV. Kendrick eventually hired Ezekiel Jackson as his kayfabe bodyguard and even cut a few mock promos as a heel for Mr. McMahon behind the scenes.

The former 205 Live star revealed that Vince McMahon coined the "The Brian Kendrick" moniker as he successfully convinced the boss to invest in his push.

"It's a long story, but it essentially came out of frustration and me demanding a push. You know, I was really angry and full of testosterone, and so through all that, Vince sent me down. Go pick up a heater, which was Ezekiel Jackson," stated Kendrick. "Cut a promo for Vince that was written for me; he didn't like it. He said, 'What do you got?' I gave him a promo, and he said, 'that's better, but you're 'The Brian Kendrick.' So, that was all, Vince. Vince came up with 'The Brian Kendrick.'" [6:20 - 7:00]

Brian Kendrick comments on what made him stand out as a wrestler in WWE

While Kendrick didn't enjoy a lengthy singles run in WWE, the veteran superstar had already made the necessary changes to his character presentation based on Vince McMahon's suggestions before his release in 2009.

The 43-year-old superstar honestly self-assessed his overall skillset and felt it was vital for him to modify his name and in-ring gear. As he added below, the leather jacket Kendrick wore to the ring during his first stint with WWE was made by his wife:

"I think without The Brian Kendrick and the leather jacket that my wife made, I'm just a skinny guy, slinking around dancing and looking foolish, and no one buys it. But I think the 'the' and the jacket really helps." [7:01 - 7:15]

Kendrick returned to in-ring action in WWE during the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic Tournament. After a brief run as an active competitor and backstage producer, he asked for his release from the promotion in 2021.

