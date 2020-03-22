3-time Champion willing to return and face Becky Lynch after 7-year absence from WWE

Becky Lynch's star power could tempt another former Champion to return

Eve Torres last competed in a WWE match in January 2013

Becky Lynch

Eve Torres says she would like to face Becky Lynch if she makes a return to WWE after a seven-year absence.

The three-time Divas Champion left WWE in January 2013 following her title loss against Kaitlyn on the 20th anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW, and she has since made sporadic appearances as an ambassador for the company.

Speaking on Ring The Belle, Torres counted down five memorable moments from her WWE career and revealed that a possible match with Lynch could tempt her back into the ring.

“I am obsessed with the women’s roster right now. There are great talents, but there are so many different characters that I’m just loving. Obviously, I love Becky Lynch. She’s The Man, right? So I would love to face her if I came back. If I stopped having kids, then maybe that will happen.”

Becky Lynch’s WWE career in 2020

If Eve Torres does return at some stage, she will likely have to wait in line for a match against Becky Lynch.

Over the last year, the RAW Women’s Champion has defended her title against Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sasha Banks and Asuka, while she is currently preparing to face Shayna Baszler in one of the featured matches at WrestleMania 36.

WWE is also yet to book a one-on-one match between Lynch and long-term rival Ronda Rousey.