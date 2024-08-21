3-time US Champion to turn heel after 733 days on WWE SmackDown and attack Nick Aldis? Exploring possible twist

Nick Aldis has been running WWE SmackDown smoothly since being named the general manager of the brand, but that doesn't mean he is safe from the physicalities of wrestling. On the upcoming episode, he may be involved in an attack from Kevin Owens.

A few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis finalized Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin for the Undisputed Championship. At first, The Prizefighter didn't want the title shot as he felt he didn't earn it. However, the former US Champion eventually agreed when Aldis said he would offer the opportunity to Roman Reigns instead. Due to the pressure, Owens could turn heel.

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis could call a meeting between the Bash in Berlin opponents to discuss their upcoming match or arrange a contract signing. During all this, Kevin could suddenly snap and attack the general manager, turning heel for the first time since August 22, 2022.

The challenger could cite that Aldis suddenly put him in the spot and gave him too much pressure, especially since he didn't want the title match in the first place. Owens could say that he was forced to compete, which overwhelmed him and caused the sudden outburst.

Cody could attempt to console the star and comfort him only to be neglected and possibly even attacked. Kevin could state that, like Nick, The American Nightmare pressured him into taking a title match he didn't want.

Why did Cody Rhodes choose to face Kevin Owens from WWE SmackDown according to wrestling veteran?

Friday Night SmackDown is filled with top stars who deserve a shot at Cody Rhodes' title, and Jim Cornette had a unique reason why he thought The American Nightmare picked Kevin.

On a past episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran said he wasn't the biggest fan of the feud, mentioning it was booked suddenly without any story. The former WWE employee then joked that Cody might have picked Kevin because the champion felt he could get an easy win.

"Maybe Cody says, 'He can't whip cream with an outboard motor. Maybe I get to have a night off wrestling him.'"

It would be interesting to see what will happen next in Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes' program on WWE SmackDown en route to Bash in Berlin next week.

