3-time world champion to finally turn heel for the first time in WWE at Bash in Berlin? Potential betrayal explored

Bash in Berlin is set to be WWE's next big international premium live event, and the company is leaving no stone unturned to make it a spectacular show. Triple H might have some massive things in store for the upcoming spectacle, and one of those could be a shocking character transformation of a top star. A three-time world champion could turn heel for the first time on the main roster.

The name in question is Bianca Belair. Rumors and speculation about her heel turn have been going on for quite some time, and it could finally come to fruition at Bash in Berlin. The EST is set to team up with Jade Cargill and challenge Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in Berlin, Germany.

However, the babyface duo might fail to capture the coveted title despite getting an opportunity to do so. Following the match, Belair's frustrations could boil up upon realizing that they screwed their chance once again. As a result, the former WWE Women's Champion could turn her back on Jade Cargill and launch a vicious and merciless assault on the latter.

Bianca Belair could unleash her inner demons and embrace her dark side for the first time in a long time. With unbridled ferocity, she could wreak havoc on her tag team partner, blaming the latter for their potential defeat at Bash in Berlin. This could finally pave the way for the much-anticipated dream match between Belair and Cargill at an upcoming PLE.

However, the above scenario is merely speculation at this point. Will Bianca Belair turn heel for the first time on the main roster at the upcoming spectacle? It will be interesting to see.

Possible reason behind WWE adding Bianca Belair to the Bash in Berlin card

With Bash in Berlin on the horizon, the company announced a huge WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on the latest edition of SmackDown. However, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill getting added to the spectacle at the last minute without much of a storyline or build has caused a lot of fans to ponder.

A potential reason why the Stamford-based promotion added The EST and The Storm to the card is to make it a star-studded show. Bash in Berlin is set to be WWE's next big international event in Germany, and the company is going all out to add grandeur to the show.

With Belair and Cargill being two of the biggest names in the women's division, their addition will undeniably add jubilance to the upcoming PLE in Berlin. Another possible reason behind their addition to the card is to showcase a match from the women's division at the impending spectacle.

Apart from the mixed tag team match between Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, there were no matches from the women's division. Hence, the Stamford-based promotion added the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match to the card for Bash in Berlin.

