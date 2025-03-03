3-time world champion to quit WWE SmackDown after Elimination Chamber for two huge reasons? Exploring the possibility 

Elimination Chamber 2025 was an emotional roller coaster for the fans. WWE perfected the premium live event with every key element, such as the return of Randy Orton and Jade Cargill, the brutal Unsanctioned Match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and of course, John Cena winning the men's Chamber match to become Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania challenger.

Among these was a twist that caught fans off-guard during the women's match. Big Jade Cargill returned to WWE TV for the first time after 99 days since she was assaulted backstage on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. Fans expected her to take down Liv Morgan, but instead, she brutally took out Naomi. While everyone was left in shock, Bianca Belair was left devastated after witnessing the attack.

However, The EST of WWE regained her composure and against all odds, secured the victory at Elimination Chamber 2025. Interestingly, the three-time former world champion is from SmackDown while her WrestleMania opponent, Rhea Ripley, is from Monday Night RAW. The former one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion can decide to quit the blue show to focus her entire attention on The Eradicator and the Women's World Championship.

Furthermore, Cargill's actions at Elimination Chamber indicate that WWE might build a rivalry between The Glow and her. The EST of WWE can choose to be away from the Cargill-Naomi feud, especially since she could be bearing some guilt about how the situation unfolded in the days following the backstage assault.

Belair was quick to accept that Naomi did not attack Cargill and accepted The Glow as her tag team partner and Big Jade's replacement.

There's only one thing fans can talk about following Elimination Chamber

The SmackDown after Elimination Chamber showed the fans that absolutely nothing is impossible in WWE! After more than two decades years, John Cena finally turned heel, and that too by aligning himself with The Rock to become The Final Boss' Corporate Champion!

Cody Rhodes refused to be The Brahma Bull's champion, and The Champ embraced The American Nightmare following that decision. However, his expression changed and following a cue from The Rock, John Cena took down the Undisputed WWE Champion.

There are several speculations about why John Cena turned heel in his final year of being active in the ring. Furthermore, it has triggered questions about whether this turn means that The Cenation Leader will finally win the record-breaking 17th world championship.

Not much can be said about how The Road to WrestleMania 41 will look like now, but fans can expect The Rock to be more involved in the show and possibly, Roman Reigns emerging as one of Rhodes' allies.

