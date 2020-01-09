3-Time World Champion set to make in-ring return on next week's AEW Dynamite

Diamond Dallas Page

If most wrestling fans caught AEW Dynamite, they would have known that Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) was in a segment with MJF and Wardlow, where MJF insulted DDP's daughters and instituted the vile things he would do to them.

They were interrupted by The Blade, The Butcher and The Bunny who proceeded to beat Diamond Dallas Page down. DDP was saved by QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes and it now looks like DDP will be returning to the ring after several years.

DDP will be in tag team action as he, alongside QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes, will be taking on The Blade, The Butcher and MJF, as per the Wrestling Observer.

DDP, who at 63 years old, will return to the ring and actually compete in a match in the first time in several years. He was in the Royal Rumble match in 2015 but was eliminated by Rusev.

It should be noted that DDP said he would not sign an AEW contract and this is probably just one-time deal. He said:

"The reason why I won't take a contract with AEW is because I still wanna work with WWE. My fitness and wellness plan is really important to me and Tommaso, Gargano, Lacey Evans, Shayna – I know I've helped them with my program. I want to help the boys and girls in AEW and WWE like I have been doing for years. So I didn't really want to take any kind of a contract with that."

It'll be interesting how things turn out on next week's AEW Dynamite and whether MJF will feel 'The Bang.'