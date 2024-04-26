3-time world champion urgently needs to move to RAW during the WWE Draft tonight

The upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown will kick off the WWE Draft 2024, as it will be the first night of the spectacular event. Several superstars, including some of the top ones, have been listed in the Draft pool for tonight.

Among all the names, a three-time world champion must urgently move to Monday Night RAW on the inaugural night of the WWE Draft. The name in question is Bianca Belair.

The EST has been a part of SmackDown for around a year now but needs a change. Therefore, she must head to the red brand and rejuvenate the women's division. Belair needs to urgently move to RAW during the WWE Draft tonight for several reasons.

To stay away from Damage CTRL

Ever since she became a part of Friday Night SmackDown last year, Bianca Belair has been mostly involved with Damage CTRL in some way or another. Her constant involvement with the heel faction looks quite redundant and the storyline fails to deliver anything new.

Therefore, The EST needs to urgently move to Monday Night RAW in order to stay away from Damage CTRL. The latter is expected to stay on the blue brand and resume its feud with Bayley at some point to settle their scores.

Hence, it becomes paramount for Belair to move to RAW during the WWE Draft tonight to bid adieu to the Damage CTRL saga and leave it behind once and for all.

To redeem her character

Bianca Belair's lack of involvement in any noteworthy storylines on the blue brand may have stymied her career in the past few months. Moreover, it appears that WWE has nothing much to offer The EST on SmackDown.

Therefore, the former Women's Champion needs to urgently move to the red brand during the WWE Draft tonight to redeem her character. Monday Night RAW is the place where Belair achieved tremendous success in her career.

Not only will her move to RAW prevent The EST from going downhill, but it will also give her much-needed momentum to rejuvenate her career.

To usher in fresh storylines after WWE Draft

Bianca Belair is one of the top stars in WWE's women's division. With her being involved in lackluster storylines for the last couple of months, Triple H needs to immediately move her to the red brand during the WWE Draft tonight.

As a result, this will pave the way for The EST to usher in fresh storylines and feuds following the two-night extravaganza that will shake up both rosters. Moreover, she could work in the women's tag team division to embark on a new beginning on RAW.

This will not only allow her to elevate her career but it will also revitalize the women's division of the red brand. Belair's move to WWE's flagship show will give rise to some incredible things on Monday Night RAW.

