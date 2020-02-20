3-time WWE Champion admits frustration after losing 43 matches against Roman Reigns in 6 months

Roman Reigns often defeated Sheamus during their rivalry

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE show The Bump, Sheamus admitted that he felt like he was “stuck in a rut” for the first time in his career when he joined forces with The League of Nations to feud with Roman Reigns.

The storyline, which lasted from November 2015 to January 2016, saw The League of Nations (Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, Rusev and Wade Barrett) repeatedly attempt to prevent Reigns from winning the WWE Championship.

Although they gained the upper hand on the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer in the early weeks of the rivalry, Reigns often picked up victories over different members of the faction, especially Sheamus.

“There's been a lot of ups and a lot of downs in this business for me. The first time I ever felt like I was stuck in a rut was when I was in The League of Nations. We had this group that was created together, and to me, this group was set up to make Roman Reigns a babyface. But, it was a dead-end for us. From the moment we got together, which was a last-minute thing, it was frustrating to me [on all four men losing to Reigns]. I hit a roadblock.” [H/T Wrestling Inc for the transcription]

Sheamus’ losses to Roman Reigns

Sheamus, a three-time WWE Champion, briefly held the title for 22 days after cashing in his Money In The Bank contract at Survivor Series 2015, but Roman Reigns ended up winning 43 of their 48 matches against each other (including live events) between November 2015 and May 2016.

The most memorable match between the two men came on the December 14, 2015 episode of Monday Night RAW, which saw Reigns take out Vince McMahon before pinning Sheamus to regain the WWE Championship.