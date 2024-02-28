3-time WWE champion to leave popular stable after failing to dethrone Gunther? Exploring the possibility!

Gunther is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of the Modern Era. He has held two separate singles titles for over six hundred days in a single reign. However, a clash with The Ring General could become the reason for a three-time champion's exit from the popular stable.

In 2022, Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day after he betrayed this father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. The second-generation babyface star turned into a villainous character alongside the heinous stable on Monday Night RAW and dominated the brand.

Expand Tweet

Later, he went to the developmental brand where he captured the North American Championship on two separate occasions and dominated the division for over six months. On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day interrupted Imperium.

It looks like a match between Mysterio and Gunther for the title will take place in the coming weeks or months. However, after failing to beat Gunther the former North American and former SmackDown Tag Team Champion could end his alliance with The Judgment Day due to frustration and kickoff a vengeful singles run.

How could ending ties with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW benefit Dominik Mysterio ?

Expand Tweet

Gunther's reign as the Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW seemingly has no end to it as of now. The Ring General has dominated and outsmarted different types of challengers as the champion. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio has only one singles win over The Miz.

Mysterio should break out of the faction as he's stuck in a tag team with JD McDonagh on the red brand and stacking losses against different teams. The possibilities are endless for Dominik Mysterio after he leaves the stable following a loss to The Ring General for the title.

Dominik Mysterio can finally step out of the shadow cast by Rey Mysterio and The Judgment Day for the first time in his WWE career. Moreover, Mysterio gets the loudest reaction when it comes to any male members of the group, which could propel him into becoming an even bigger star.

Apart from this, he's the youngest member of the stable who has vastly improved over the past few years. A breakup could also lead to a potential feud or partnership with Andrade as was teased on the show. It will be interesting to see when the second-generation star gets his massive break as a singles star in WWE.

Do you want to see Dominik Mysterio leave The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.