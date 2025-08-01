3-time WWE tag team champions to reunite after 91 days on SmackDown before SummerSlam? Possibility explored

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will emanate live tomorrow from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. This year's edition will be the first-ever two-night version of The Biggest Party of the Summer, and the Triple H-led creative team has built a star-studded card for the premium live event.

That said, the go-home edition of SmackDown before SummerSlam is set to take place tonight, and fans are excited to see what WWE has planned for the show. In a shocking moment, Pretty Deadly might reunite and answer the open challenge issued by Los Garza (Angel and Berto) for the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

Last week, after SmackDown, Los Garza issued an open challenge for the title in a video posted on the WWE's YouTube channel. The reigning AAA World Tag Team Champions won the gold in a Fatal Four-Way match at the promotion's TripleMania Regia event in June, and they will look to defend it tonight on the blue brand.

In a shocking possibility, Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), who are 2-time NXT and 1-time NXT UK Tag Team Champions, could reunite tonight and answer Los Garza's open challenge. The last time they wrestled together was on the May 2 edition of SmackDown in a tag team match against Fraxiom.

Elton Prince has been out of action since he sustained an injury during the match against Fraxiom. However, they could reunite on the blue brand after 91 days, as of this writing, and face Angel and Berto for the AAA World Tag Team Title.

That said, the above angle is speculative as of this writing. Fans will have to wait to see who answers the open challenge tonight on SmackDown.

WWE to reschedule Giulia vs. Zelina Vega for SummerSlam 2025?

Giulia is scheduled to defend her Women's United States Championship against Zelina Vega tonight on WWE SmackDown. The Japanese-Italian star hasn't defended the title since defeating Vega to win the gold on the go-home edition of the blue brand before Night of Champions 2025.

In a shocking announcement on SmackDown, Nick Aldis might reveal that the championship bout has been moved to SummerSlam. If this happens, it would give Giulia and the Women's US Title a deserving spotlight at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

While this might sound promising, it is hypothetical at this point. It remains to be seen what surprises Triple H has in store for the WWE Universe on SmackDown.

