3-time WWE Tag Team Champions to split up in frustration after losing titles on SmackDown? Possible aftermath explored

Tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Barcelona brought laurels to The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins). The duo dethroned DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

Ad

The win might have arrived as a blessing for Dawkins & Ford as they have won tag team titles after a gap of four years, but it ended on a terrible note for DIY. The ending of the match probably left a bitter taste in the mouths of Gargano and Ciampa, as the former accidentally gave a superkick to his partner. This could also result in the splitting of the three-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Trending

Gargano and Ciampa tried to execute a double move on Angelo Dawkins, but he swerved, leading to Gargano kicking Ciampa. Taking advantage of the situation, Dawkins pinned Gargano on the mat, with Ford executing a frog splash and scoring the win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

DIY had won the gold from MCMG in December last year, with the group turning heel in the process. Gargano, who had been friends with Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, turned on them during the match.

However, with the superkick to Ciampa, things might turn awful for the former NXT Tag Team Champions. They might also not get a chance to win back the titles as Los Garza, Pretty Deadly, and MCMG are all next in line to win the gold. As a result, DIY might witness a split, with Ciampa attacking Gargano and holding him responsible for this loss.

Ad

Tommaso Ciampa can turn on Johnny Gargano next week on WWE SmackDown

After a disastrous end to their reign, there are chances that Tommaso Ciampa can attack his partner next week on SmackDown. The 39-year-old superstar had earlier argued with his partner when the duo couldn't win back the tag team titles on SmackDown after losing to The Bloodline 2.0.

Ad

Johnny Gargano might once again turn face and probably square off against Ciampa in a one-on-one match on SmackDown. It's also unlikely that the duo will challenge The Street Profits for a rematch, as Pretty Deadly are next in line to do so after winning the No.1 contenders' Triple Threat match last week.

So, either DIY might face a split after recent developments or they can also be taken off TV until WrestleMania 41 and then later moved to RAW. It remains to be seen what plans the company has for the group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback