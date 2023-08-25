3-time WWE Women's Champion should finally return to dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley has dominated Monday Night RAW as the WWE Women's World Champion alongside the North American Champion Dominick Mysterio. Though the roster is stacked with talented athletes, no one has come close to beating Mami for the title. It seems evident that Ripley will hold on to the title for as long as possible, but there is one superstar who can end the reign.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley had a record-setting performance at Royal Rumble and won the marquee match. She promptly appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and chose The Queen as her opponent at WrestleMania 39. On that fateful day, she won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Apart from Charlotte Flair, there is only one star who has taken Mami to the limits and has a score to settle with the title holder. That would be none other than a returning Beth Phoenix.

After WWE retired the blue belt and handed The Eradicator the new WWE Women's World Championship, no star has come closing to convincingly pinning her since Mania 39. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been touring and terrorizing NXT. It would be best if Ripley could face a challenger who could take her to the limits inside the squared circle.

Why should Beth Phoenix return to WWE and dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40?

Last year, Beth Phoenix was brutally taken out by Rhea Ripley when The Judgment Day faced Edge at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Later, The Glamazon returned to the company and attacked Mami. However, The Eradicator went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The two were involved in a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber 2023 with Finn Balor and Edge. The Grit couple, Edge and Phoenix, won the match but The Judgment Day still continued their feud with The Rated R Superstar which eventually ended at WrestleMania 39. Perhaps it is time for Phoenix and Ripley to settle their differences at The Show of Shows as well.

Since winning the belt, Rhea Ripley has been decisively defeating superstars on Monday Night RAW and NXT, and stands without any credible challengers. Beth Phoenix should return to the company for a final run and go after the title.

The Glamazon had a small tag-team stint with Natalya in the past, but the duo never won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Beth Phoenix should return for a massive one-on-one match with Mami for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see The Glamazon vs. Mami at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

