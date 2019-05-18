×
3 Times The Undertaker's famous Streak Almost came to an end

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
208   //    18 May 2019, 15:59 IST

Even The Undertaker's own Tombstone was not enough to beat The Streak
Even The Undertaker's own Tombstone was not enough to beat The Streak

WrestleMania is the biggest spectacle in the WWE. It is the stage where history is made and legends are born. And, if there is one name that has almost become synonymous with WrestleMania, then it is The Undertaker.

‘The Phenom’ will go down as the greatest superstar in WrestleMania history; his run of 21 consecutive victories at The Showcase of the Immortals, famously referred to as ‘The Streak’, will go down as the biggest accomplishment in the event's history - a feat that has no equal. For over two decades, The Streak was the only constant at WrestleMania.

Many of WWE’s biggest icons, including the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Batista, Mark Henry and Ric Flair, have fallen in front of The Phenom at the Show Of Shows. Along this unprecedented journey, 'The Deadman' has given WWE fans memories that will last a lifetime.

In this article, let us look at three instances where all of us thought that The Streak was dead, only for The Undertaker to will the shoulder up.

#3.Triple H delivers the Tombstone to The Undertaker


The Undertaker was unable to walk back on his own feet after this match
The Undertaker was unable to walk back on his own feet after this match

This was a match in which The Undertaker got a savage beating. ‘The Game’, Triple H, launched a brutal assault on The Undertaker in his bid to end The Streak - but somehow, The Streak emerged intact. Triple H hit the Undertaker with multiple chair shots, and delivered three thunderous Pedigrees to him.

And then, came the moment in the match where all of us thought it was all over - Triple H lifted a battered Undertaker and delivered The Phenom's own finisher, the Tombstone Piledriver, on him.

One, Two……

The legendary Jim Ross even exclaimed on air, “A Tombstone of The Undertaker, has ended the cruel irony”. But somehow, someway, the Undertaker got the shoulder up. He then successfully locked the Hell's Gate submission on Triple H to go 19-0 at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker Triple H Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time WWE Results History of WWE
Contact Us