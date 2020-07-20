Wrestling is both a sport and a form of entertainment, which means that much of the time WWE is forced to add a lot of creativity to their storylines in order to maintain the viewer's attention.

Much like every other TV series at present, some of the most natural storylines are the ones that are the most gripping, which is why WWE often introduces families to the show so that there is a bond established from the beginning.

Over the years, there have been many families in WWE, some of them have been real while others were created in order to fit in with their storylines.

Here are three different instances when real-life WWE children were used in storylines and three where the family resemblance was completely fake.

#6 Fake: Kane - Paul Bearer

The introduction of Kane into WWE was easily one of the most compelling storylines in WWE history. The bond between Undertaker and Kane still fools many wrestling fans to this day, while there was always an obvious bond between Paul Bearer and Kane.

The storyline noted that Paul Bearer had an affair with The Undertaker's mother while he was working in the family funeral home and as a result, Undertaker's mother gave birth to a younger half-brother called Kane.

Undertaker lived in the same home as Kane throughout his teenage years, and when Undertaker set the funeral home on fire, he killed his parents and left Kane's face severely disfigured. Undertaker thought that his younger brother had died in the fire, but Kane made his debut in 1997 and became one of The Undertaker's best friends and enemies throughout his career.

Throughout his time on-screen, Kane portrayed the son of Paul Bearer and despite the compelling storyline, this was entirely fictional.