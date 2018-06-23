Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 times Roman Reigns was thoroughly over with the WWE Universe 

Although Roman Reigns might be too overrated and over pushed for many in the WWE Universe, when WWE book the man right he is at his peak.

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018

WWE Smackdown
Roman Reigns

When it comes to Roman Reigns, the WWE Universe has only one term to describe the four time WWE Champion's current state, and that term is over pushed.

That analogy might be accurate considering the creative team's willingness to stick Reigns in the main event scene, booking him in filler mid-card programs when planning his next main event feud and their stubbornness to realize that the fan backlash he receives on a weekly basis is not without evidence.

And this is the one aspect of Reigns career that has single handily halted his John Cena like push. The fan backlash he receives is abundant, and it all started on that fateful night in Philadelphia when Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble match, as from then on his increasing popularity fell flatter than WWE's attempts at comedy.

However, the truth of the matter is, fans know that the hate they hurl at Reigns is directed towards management, and there is no more evidence to support that notion than the few instances in the past when the WWE Universe thoroughly accepted The Big Dog.

Therefore, while these moments may be few, WWE could learn a thing or two from these seconds of glory, as it was organic, unforced and completely natural reactions from wrestling fans who appreciated a wrestler that entertained them.

Nevertheless, Vince McMahon and co still decided to over push Reigns and it resulted in him becoming possibly the most hated wrestler on the main roster today.

#1 Pittsburgh beg The Big Dog to put The Animal down

Image result for wwe roman reigns vs batista royal rumble
Maybe this was the ideal time WWE should've flipped the switch on Roman Reigns rise.

When Batista entered the 2014 Royal Rumble match at number 27, WWE expected The Animal to receive an all-conquering hero's welcome from the WWE Universe, as he returned to the company after three long years.

However, what WWE did not consider was the fact that the fifteen thousand fans in attendance only wanted to witness one man entering and winning the 30-man over the top rope battle royal, that was Daniel Bryan.

Anyhow, as you might know by now, Bryan was excluded from that match as WWE did not intend sending Bryan to the main event of WrestleMania 30, but in the same Royal Rumble match was a man that the creative team was grooming to be the next big thing, that was Roman Reigns.

2013-14 was sort of a breakout year for Reigns as he delivered spectacular matches with his Shield brethren, completely dominated the traditional Survivor Series elimination match and at that point, he broke Kane's decade long Royal Rumble elimination record by eliminating 12 men from the match.

Therefore when Batista stood across the ring from a red hot Roman Reigns to decide who would go to the main event of WrestleMania 30, fans organically chose Roman as the man they wanted to win.

From spear vs spear to brute force vs brute force, the WWE Universe was desperate to see the young blood throw Batista over the top rope and ascend to the top of the WWE mountain.

While most would say Reigns was only cheered because fans were utterly rejecting a Batista win, pure emotion from a wrestling crowd cant be faked, and at that point Reigns was the most over star in the building.

WWE Raw Roman Reigns Greatest Faces in WWE history WWE Network
