3 times The McMahons' silenced the CM Punk chants with witty replies

CM Punk

Ever since CM Punk quit WWE, fans in Chicago and world over don't even miss a chance to bring his name up in WWE segments. The WWE Universe has time and again hijacked WWE segments with CM Punk chants.

After CM Punk quit WWE due to his growing tension with The McMahons and not being credited for his talent on the main roster, the WWE Universe has utilized every slight mention to bring his name up inside the ring. The CM Punk chant hijack has happened during matches which have nothing to do with CM Punk, and during promos where a slight reference makes the WWE Universe go crazy. This has often ruined segments and matches the WWE Universe thought were boring or otherwise.

But The McMahons are a different species when it comes to the microphone and they can be very witty sometimes. Today, we look at the three times The McMahons silenced the CM Punk chants with their humor, witty replies, and subtle remarks.

#3 Shane McMahon on being Best in the World

On the SmackDown Live episode (23 October 2018) Shane McMahon addressed the audience about the upcoming WWE World Cup Tournament to be held at Crown Jewel Pay-Per-View. Shane O Mac announced the WWE World Cup to determine the Best in the World to which the WWE audience did not even skip a second and tried to hijack the segment with CM Punk chants. Shane McMahon did not lose his composure, kept quiet for a while to silence the audience with his witty remark on his participation.

I don't believe he is in the tournament

Shane McMahon: "One superstar will have the accolade of knowing that they are the BEST IN THE WORLD. But who could that person be?"

Crowd: "CM PUNK, CM PUNK, CM PUNK, CM PUNK!"

Shane: "I don't believe he's in the tournament."#SDLive pic.twitter.com/DRVqryJbJA — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) October 24, 2018

#2 Stephanie McMahon on CM Punk's UFC debut

The McMahons seem to have everything at their disposal to counter CM Punk chants with amazing replies. On Monday Night RAW (26 December 2016) episode in Chicago, Stephanie McMahon was caught off guard during a segment when the audience decided to hijack the segment with CM Punk chants.

So, if you guys could keep that for about 2 minutes and 15 seconds, you would last one second longer than Punk did.

It's quite amazing how The McMahons have found one thing or another to silence the CM Punk chants whenever the audience has decided to hijack their segments. And truth be told, she was quite accurate with what she said, considering Punk's first UFC fight did last for 2 minutes and 14 seconds.

