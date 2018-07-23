3 times WWE let Brock Lesnar break the rules

The Beast Incarnate - Vince McMahon's favourite superstar?

Brock Lesnar seems to be one of Vince McMahon's most favored WWE Superstar, and definitely has a set of separate rules which apply to him.

Very few superstars would get away with the violations as well as other actions which Lesnar escapes punishment for, and this is something which is becoming more and more apparent. There can be no doubt that Vince McMahon wants Brock Lesnar to remain within the WWE, and is willing to overlook a lot of his transgressions in order to keep Lesnar happy.

This has been something which has seen Lesnar turn the WWE into his own personal amusement park, where he pretty much does as he pleases and gets away with it. From negotiating very handsome payments and lucrative contracts to defending the title only a handful number of times a year - Lesnar seems to be the WWE's exception to the rules.

In this article we will take a look at three occasions when the WWE overlooked Lesnar's actions, and when their policies seemingly did not apply to him.

#1 Intentionally cutting himself at WrestleMania 31

Bloody

The PG era saw intentional bleeding (or bloodletting) disappear from the WWE. There were instances when superstars did still bleed during matches, but these were usually just accidental and unplanned. The concept of superstars intentionally cutting themselves during matches was one which no longer existed.

Someone may have forgotten to mention that to Brock Lesnar. Or maybe they did, but he didn't care. During his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31, Lesnar decided to break this company rule and intentionally cut himself.

Video footage of the match did emerge showing the referee handing Reigns something which resembled a blade. Reigns would then go on to pass this to Lesnar who was then suddenly bleeding when the cameras were on him.

This move did a lot to make Reigns look like a genuine powerhouse, and a serious threat to Lesnar's title defense. But it was still a move which was in direct violation of company policy. Remarkably however, Lesnar escaped the incident without any punishment at all.

