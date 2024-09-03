3 times WWE Superstars were forced out of important matches due to an illness

Professional wrestlers in WWE are often recognized for their remarkable strength and determination. Although the wrestling industry occasionally faces criticism, it is evident that these athletes give their all during performances. However, the risky maneuvers the performers execute also make them more prone to injuries.

Many wrestlers, including those in WWE, have suffered serious injuries over the years. These injuries have forced them to take extended breaks from competing and in some cases, even retire early. Nevertheless, injuries are not the only reason wrestlers are kept out of important matches.

If the last few years have taught us anything, it's that falling ill can also sometimes cause WWE Superstars to miss out on some incredible matches.

So, without further ado, here are three times wrestlers were forced out of important matches due to illness.

#3. Roman Reigns fails to defend title on WWE Day 1 due to COVID-19

Roman Reigns has faced many formidable foes throughout his time in WWE. However, none have proven to be as challenging as Brock Lesnar. The confrontation between The Beast Incarnate and The Original Tribal Chief has played out multiple times, with another showdown scheduled for 2022.

An amazing match was anticipated, but unfortunately, Reigns had to withdraw from the event due to sickness, as he tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the 39-year-old was unable to compete for the Universal Championship, leading The Beast to face Seth Rollins, Big E, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens in a Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Championship in the main event instead.

#2. The COVID bug strikes again as Bronson Reed misses IC title chance

Roman Reigns isn't the only superstar to be scuppered by COVID-19. Fast forward two years and the COVID bug struck again, as recently as last night. Heading into last night's episode of WWE RAW, Bronson Reed was scheduled to take on Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in the tournament to determine the next contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Regrettably, the Australian star fell ill with COVID and had to withdraw from the match. He was ultimately substituted by the man he defeated the week before, Braun Strowman. Adding insult to injury, The Monster Among Men emerged victorious from the match, effectively depriving Reed of his IC title opportunity.

#1. Bray Wyatt did not face The Demon Finn Balor due to an undisclosed illness

In this scenario involving the two individuals, kayfabe hints that there was a mysterious element involved in this missed opportunity of a match between Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor.

Reflecting back to 2017, the company had planned for this matchup to occur at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) PLE. Regrettably, the match was ultimately canceled because Wyatt had to withdraw due to an undisclosed sickness.

This undisclosed illness was later revealed to be a viral infection. It was a shame really, especially considering how amazing it would have been to see The Eater of Worlds take on The Demon. But, nothing could be done, and Balor instead ended up taking on AJ Styles.

