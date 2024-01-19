3 times WWE Superstars lost their cool on reporters

Whenever WWE comes to town, an obligation to many members of the roster is for them to feature on local media shows to promote either themselves or the company.

While most interviewers respect both the performers and the moves they make in the ring, some do not with their questions, angering the superstars being interviewed.

With that in mind, we are going to take a look at 3 WWE Superstars who lost their cool while speaking to a reporter.

#3. - Two WWE Hall of Famers, two very different responses

In 1997, when World Wrestling Entertainment began to become the global force that it is today, many of its performers would go overseas to promote the company.

One of the most memorable interview moments featuring wrestlers that year took place in Kuwait when WWE legends The Undertaker and Vader were interviewed on TV.

The controversial moment of their appearance took place right at the start when the reporter asked them if they were actors and if wrestling was fake. While there is a sense of theatrics in the industry, most things certainly hurt.

The Deadman responded with a civil answer, unlike Big Van Vader, who was personally insulted by the question, leading him to angrily get in the interviewer's face.

Speaking to SHAK Wrestling many years later, The Undertaker was asked about the infamous interview that he and Vader were a part of, and he had this to say:

"If it had happened over here, I think I would have been a little more aggressive. But I am trying to think, I think we might have been Kuwait. We were over there in the Middle East. I am just sitting there thinking, I’ve got my shades on. And I’m sitting there with the belt, and Vader, I could see it. I could see it coming long before it ever happened, I am thinking to myself, ‘Don’t do it, Leon (Vader), don’t do it, he’s doing it, this is not going to be good."

#2 - Grayson Waller's uncomfortable homecoming

A modern example of wrestlers being offended by the notion that what they do is fake and that anyone can do it took place this year when WWE stars Grayson Waller and LA Knight appeared on the Australian program Sunrise Morning Show.

Waller, an Aussie himself, and Knight were on the show to promote the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which is set to take place in Perth on Saturday, February 24th.

The interview turned south when the hosts asked the two stars to do a wrestling move on their studio floor manager. With both performers being trained professionals and with them not being a suitable location to wrestle, they immediately wanted no part of what the hosts were offering.

Whilst LA Knight was playing it cool, Grayson Waller stood up as he looked to defend the legitimacy of what he and his colleagues go through to entertain the fans. He delivered an impassioned speech about the business he works in:

"I don't think you understand. If I come over there right now, we're going to have the police here because I'm not going to give you some fake punch. I'm going to punch you straight in the jaw. The actual disrespect you have even talking to me, you want to talk to me like this is ain't real, don't act all tough, lad. Don't act all tough. You want to come here and try to disrespect us? Are you kidding me?"

#1 - Roddy Piper shows his battle scars

One of the most infamous moments featuring a performer and interviewer took place in 1999 when talk show host Bill Maher interviewed WWE legends Sting, Alundra Blayze, Bobby Heenan, and the iconic Rowdy Roddy Piper.

Ever one to cause controversy, Maher looked to poke the bear as he called the industry that all 4 stars work fake, stating that none of them are ever hurt or have bruises on them.

Whilst they were all visibly offended, Piper took it to the next level as he showed off the various injuries and surgeries he sustained at the hands of his in-ring career. Roddy then went on to mention the late great WWE icon, Owen Hart, who sadly passed away when performing, with Piper telling Maher to ask Hart's family if what they do is fake.

Piper's rants like this are one of the many reasons why fans loved him as he had a deep care of the business. Speaking on Haus of Wrestling, WWE star CM Punk revealed why he is one of Piper's biggest fans:

"My hero, Roddy Piper. Roddy Piper is the reason I’m a wrestler today, and I remember the last time I saw him, he told me he was proud of me."

Whilst many people's mouths can get performers in trouble on occasion, moments like this galvanize the industry, with the WWE stars themselves looking to defend the business that so many adore.

