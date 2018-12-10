3 Times WWE Superstars were crushed into the mat

WWE ring collapses during Raw, sending referee flying as fans flip out

The squared circle or The wrestling ring is a place where pro wrestlers across the world play their craft, show their in ring skills and wrestle. The ring is build to last some of the devastating impact but it does not always build up.

Sometimes the WWE ring isn't strong enough to contain the crazy antics of Superstars. Whether wrestlers are busting up through the mat or getting crushed into it. A spectacular special effect that can make for lifelong memories with fans believe it or not it's happened quite often in the WWE.

The wrestling ring has been the prop for some pretty memorable moments.The WWE takes in-ring action to new heights with a number of extraordinary special effects and some extraordinary moves. One of the most impressive is when two or more superstars break the ring or one superstar crush the other superstar at the mat. There are many times when WWE Superstars broke the ring either using the special effects or the stunts.

Here are the 3 times when WWE Superstars were crushed into the matt.

#3 The Undertaker vs Edge (SummerSlam 2008)

The Undertaker chokeslams the rated- superstar through Matt from the Ladder

The rated-R Superstar learned up painful lesson at 2008 SummerSlam when he crossed paths with the Undertaker. For months the ultimate opportunist had used the many tricks from his book to rob the Undertaker fro victories including one for the World Heavyweight Championship that forced the Undertaker out of the WWE.

When the Undertaker was reinstated he was looking for more than just a win over Edge and he got that opportunity at SummerSlam 2008. At SummerSlam, after defeating Edge in a convincing fashion, The Undertaker showed Edge his mean streak when he choke slammed him off a ladder and crushed him into the mat.

If that wasn't bad enough the Dead Man threw a SummerSlam barbecue as the fires of hell shut out at a hole in the ring resulting in edge being ridden off television until months later at the Survivor Series.

