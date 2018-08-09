Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 title changes that should happen at SummerSlam 2018

Aarti Sharma
Top 5 / Top 10
09 Aug 2018, 22:00 IST

The reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion?

We are less than two weeks away from the SummerSlam pay-per-view. It is going to be held at the Barclays Centre, Brooklyn, New York. Many matches have been already confirmed for this pay-per-view and now the company is doing build-ups for the matches.

From the WWE championship to the Universal Championship, every title is going to be defended on this pay-per-view but, there are some titles that need a new champion.

In this article, we are going to take a look at three title changes that should happen at SummerSlam.

#3 Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns - Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar challenged current UFC Heavyweight and Lightweight Champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226

There is no secret that Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is going to be the main event of SummerSlam.

But, they both have already battled each other at the WrestleMania as well as in the Greatest Royal Rumble too. Both of the time, Lesnar walked about victorious with the Universal Championship.

Recently, Lesnar challenged current UFC Heavyweight and Lightweight Champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.

It's confirmed that Lesnar is going to leave the WWE soon for UFC, but he cannot fight in the octagon before January of 2019, because of the ban made against him by USADA.

Fans want a new Universal champion, but they also don't want to see Roman Reigns as the champion.

After turning on his own advocate Paul Heyman, Lesnar gave us a huge hint that something shocking could happen during their match.

There are rumors buzzing around that Heyman could turn on his client, Lesnar at SummerSlam to help Reigns defeat the current champion.

In this way, the Big Dog will become the new Universal champion, a heel as well as the new client of Heyman too.

They both can do many wonders if they work together. Then, Strowman or Owens could cash in the Money In The Bank contract on him too.


Aarti Sharma
