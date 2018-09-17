3 title changes that should have happened at Hell In A Cell

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 826 // 17 Sep 2018, 09:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Champion AJ Styles

At WWE Hell In A Cell, we witnessed many great matches and some of them were good enough to headline the pay-per-view.

From the WWE Championship to the Universal Championship almost every title was going to be defended on the show. There are many wrestlers in the WWE who deserved to win a title at this event but the WWE had other plans for them.

In this article, we will take a look at 3 title changes that should have happened at Hell In A Cell.

#3 Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose winning the Raw Tag Team titles

Raw Tag Team championship match

Last week on the go-home episode of Raw, acting General Manager Baron Corbin booked his first ever pay-per-view match. He announced that Ziggler and McIntyre will defend their Raw Tag Team Titles against Rollins and Ambrose.

We saw many kick-outs during this match and it only increased the excitement among the fans. During the ending of this match, Rollins hit Ziggler with the Superplex but while going for the Falcon Arrow, McIntyre hit him with the Claymore, hence, retaining the title. However, it could have been much better if The Shield wins the titles.

Why this title change should have happened: Ambrose and Rollins are great in producing good matches and their title reign can easily make the Raw Tag Team division stand upright again.

#2 Samoa Joe defeating the Face of SmackDown

WWE Championship match

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles' rivalry became very personal and at SummerSlam, Styles lost the match via disqualification. Later, it was announced that both wrestlers will collide once again at Hell In A Cell. From the build-up to the match itself, everything was good about this match.

Despite this, the match didn't happen inside the steel structure. This time too, Styles retained his WWE Championship against Joe.

During the ending of this match, Joe locked Styles in the Coquina Clutch, and he thought Styles had tapped but he rolled up and pinned the Samoan Submission Machine.

We all know how good Joe is when it comes to doing the mic work or fighting in the ring. From time to time, he has proved that he is WWE Championship material.

Why this title change should have happened: Styles is holding the championship for almost a year and now, if he loses it against Samoa Joe then, it will not hurt him. It will only help Joe to establish himself as that the top heel of SmackDown Live.

1 / 2 NEXT