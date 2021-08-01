3 top champions WWE have released this year

Talent releases are nothing new to WWE, as the company has so many wrestlers on its books it often makes cuts to its roster at least once a year, if not more, releasing wrestlers they deem surplus to requirements.

However, WWE has shocked everyone with the releases this year for many reasons. First of all they've had several rounds of releases outside of the expected 'post-WrestleMania' group.

And secondly, they've not just released talent who weren't going to make it in WWE, they've released several of the company's top stars and former world champions.

Let's take a look at 3 WWE Superstars WWE released this year who were once at the top of their divisions and were top champions

#3. Bray Wyatt released from WWE on July 31st, 2021

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

WWE were determined not to let July 31st pass by as a quiet news day for wrestling when they announced the shocking news that Bray Wyatt had been released from the company.

The now former WWE Superstar is also a three-time world champion with his last title reign coming to an end at Super ShowDown when he lost the WWE Universal Title to Goldberg.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt's most recent feud was against Randy Orton which ended with Randy Orton pinning him at WrestleMania. He has been off television since and despite reports WWE were planning to bring him back in August, he has now been released.

#2. Mickie James was released by WWE despite being a multiple time world champion

WWE.com NEWS: Mickie James and other WWE Superstars released http://ow.ly/1795u1 — WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2010

Mickie James is one of the top stars in all of women's wrestling, not just in WWE, as a five-time WWE Women's Champion and one-time Divas Champion in Vince McMahon's company and a three-time Knockouts Champion in IMPACT Wrestling.

That didn't stop WWE from unceremoniously releasing her earlier this year as part of a large group of talent that included Chelseas Green, The IIconics, Samoa Joe, Tucker, Mojo Rawley and Kalisto.

Mickie James is now working with both NWA and IMPACT Wrestling again, where she's looking to continue to influence women's wrestling with an all-women show.

#1. The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman released by WWE not long after becoming world champion

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Braun Strowman certainly had his ups and downs in WWE but it could be argued he was on an up when he was released, after not long dropping the WWE Universal Title to Bray Wyatt a number of months beforehand.

Sure, he was treading water a little following the title loss but he'd just been given a WrestleMania match against Shane McMahon in April, which doesn't usually happen for WWE Superstars who aren't going to feature in the company's future plans.

This meant his release was as big a shock for the WWE Universe as the Monster Among Men was himself, big. That is to say it was a massive shock that WWE would release someone like Braun Strowman.

