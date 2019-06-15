3 Top main roster WWE Superstars who had average runs in NXT

Triple H

NXT is the developmental brand of WWE which was officially introduced in 2012. The black and the gold brand has become a household name of the avid wrestling fans. The developmental brand continuously offers jaw-dropping matches. It has gradually earned a reputation for the exceptional quality of the matches.

Triple H, who is a legendary Superstar of Vince McMahon's company, is the founder of NXT. Known for his creativity behind the scene, the former WWE Champion is widely praised for taking the black and gold brand to a new level. The brand recruits several top-tier athletes from all over the world and we have seen many exceptional performers in NXT.

NXT created many WWE Superstars who are doing well on the main roster. Numerous talented Superstars failed to reach the top of the ladder after notable success in the developmental brand. On the other hand, some Superstars had substandard runs in NXT but they are currently dominating RAW and SmackDown Live.

Let's check three such top-tier Superstars who had average run in NXT.

#3 Lacey Evans

The Sassy Southern Belle

Lacey Evans has been an active performer on the main roster for just two months but she has climbed to the top of the ladder of the women's division. The Sassy Southern Belle is currently in a rivalry with Becky Lynch. Evans faced Lynch at Money in the Bank and she is scheduled to face The Man in a rematch at Stomping Grounds. Following her debut on the main roster this year, Evans has been chasing the RAW Women's Championship.

WWE signed Evans in 2016 as she was part of NXT. In the early part of her NXT career, she was a jobber who kept losing to other competitors. She subsequently rejuvenated her character and started to gain momentum in the developmental brand. Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae had meaningful feuds with Lacey Evans. Nevertheless, Evans wasn't a big name in NXT and she never won the NXT Women's Title.

The Sassy Southern Belle made her official main roster debut at Royal Rumble this year where she lasted 29 minutes. Shortly after the Showcase of Immortals, Evans began a rivalry with Becky Lynch. Considering her run in the last couple of months, WWE might have big plans for Evans. There is no denying that Evans has established herself as one of the biggest heels of the women's division.

