Top 3 Superstars from NXT (October 10th, 2018)

Edan Nissen FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 45 // 11 Oct 2018, 23:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT continued to deliver especially the stellar main event triple threat.

The NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa, opened up the program coming to the ring accompanied by the usual cascade of boos and jeers. The champion cut a promo in the ring calling out the Velveteen Dream. Predictably, NXT's master of the microphone interrupted the promo answering Ciampa's challenge. The highlight of the back and forth was Ciampa bringing up Dream's history, by claiming the Dream wasn't "Tough Enough" referring to how Velveteen Dream got his first shot at the WWE. The promo was further interrupted again by Nikki Cross, which prompted the crowd to start chanting "Triple Threat".

This was followed up by Keith Lee against Kona Reeves, in a battle of the adjectives between "Limitless" and "The Finest". Lee dominated the majority of the fight, with Reeves getting in limited offence against his bigger opponent. Keith Lee finished the match with his explosive shoulder tackle and his finisher the Supernova.

This was followed by several video packages, the first for the NXT Women's title match between Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane at WWE's all women PPV Evolution. Then, Kassius Ohno once again talking to William Regal outside his office waiting to challenge Matt Riddle. As previously stated, Ohno has lacked a serious program for a while and Riddle has yet to make a debut since showing up at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV. Before the main event, there was an announced double main event with the Tag Team championships, the Undisputed Era taking on the War Raiders, and the "undefeated" Bianca Belair having a rematch with Nikki Cross.

Finally, the main event between Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, and Ricochet. Cole was kept out of the match for the most of the fight, due to an alliance between Pete Dunne and Ricochet. Allowing the two champions to continue their excellent match from two weeks earlier. The speed and transitions that they worked showed why these three deserved the main event spot this week. There were a few silly spots in the match, but for the most part, the work on everyone's behalf was absolutely on point. Ricochet picked up the victory after hitting a springboard 450 onto Pete Dunne to retain the title.

1 / 4 NEXT