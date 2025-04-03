3 twists that Nia Jax's return could see in WWE

While Nia Jax has been a dominant force in the women's division over the past few months, the star has not been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber 2025. The former WWE Women's Champion managed to become one of the most prominent names on the entire roster, and her absence on The Road to WrestleMania has been surprising.

As per recent reports from WrestleVotes, the star's absence is due to a yet unrevealed reason, and added that she wasn't cleared to compete in the squared circle. This could be the reason Jax has not been on WWE TV for quite some time. However, the report added it was almost time for her to return, with her speculated to have received a green flag recently. With her imminent return, let's check out a few twists that could be seen when the former WWE Women's Champion returns.

#3. Nia Jax could challenge Adam Pearce and replace him on RAW

Jax is currently not cleared to compete in the ring and it is not sure when she would get clearance to come back to in-ring action. With the star sidelined with a 'medical issue,' Jax could surprise the world by challenging Adam Pearce for his role as the RAW General Manager following her return.

If Jax is successful in her quest, she could replace Pearce as the new General Manager and take the red brand under her control ahead of WrestleMania. A potential surprise like this could end up adding some interesting twists to the story.

#2. Returns to squash Jade Cargill after WWE WrestleMania

Jade Cargill is feuding with Naomi after the latter's shocking backstage assault, and a potential match at WrestleMania might be confirmed between both women. Nia could make a return on the RAW after The Grandest Stage of Them All to unleash an assault on Cargill.

Jax could squash The Storm to take the WWE Universe back to Royal Rumble 2024 when the star made her debut in the Women's Rumble match. Jax was quite dominant during the match when Cargill entered and eliminated her. Using the past events in the new storyline could add to the essence of the 'long-term' storytelling, and make the perfect feud between both women.

#1. Teams with Charlotte Flair and Candice LeRae to form a new faction

Nia Jax has been accompanied by Candice LeRae for a long time now, with the latter being one of her best friends. Following her return, Jax could add another twist to the game and align with Charlotte Flair to change the landscape of the women's division in the company.

The Queen is set to challenge Nia's arch-rival Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship, where Jax could tease a potential alliance by helping Flair win the gold. This could further lead to Flair, Jax, and Candice dominating the women's roster on the blue brand.

Further, this could lead to a future feud between Flair and The Irresistible Force, which could end up headlining a premium live event as well. With a lot of possibilities in place for the company, time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars in the future,

